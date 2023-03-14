PRINCETON, KY — A Princeton, Kentucky man was arrested Monday on child exploitation charges following an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
According to a Tuesday release from the KSP, 51-year-old Tommy Hall is facing seven counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12-years-old and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12-years-old.
The KSP says they began investing Hall after discovering he shared images of child exploitation online. They searched his home on March 13, where electronic equipment was seized and taken to the KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
According to the release, the charges Hall faces are each Class C felonies, punishable by five to ten years in prison.
Hall was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
According to the Caldwell County Jail website, Hall is facing additional charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.