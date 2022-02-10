PRINCETON,KY – Rebuilding efforts are ongoing in Princeton, Kentucky, following the Dec. 10 tornado, and a local resident wants to thank the community for the assistance that has been provided.
"People I don't even know have pulled together and helped us in ways that are unimaginable," said Katie Walls.
Walls, a Princeton native, lost her home during the tornado. She says friends, family and the Princeton community have helped lift her up.
"I'm not exaggerating when I say it is breath taking the amount of help that you get from people in a situation like this," Walls added.
Walls has been living in a hotel the last several weeks. She is planning to move into a camper soon, then a rental home when one becomes available.