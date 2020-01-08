PRINCETON, KY -- A Princeton woman has been charged with the murder of her estranged husband.
Just before 6 a.m., Princeton police were called to the alley in the 100 block of Ratliff Street on report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, the found 43-year-old Matt Smothers with a stab wound to his leg.
A witness says Smother's estranged wife, 42-year-old Kimberly Smother, had shown up at the home and an argument ensued.
Officers say Kimberly pulled out a knife, stabbed Matt in the leg, and then ran away.
Matt was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Kimberly showed back up at the house around 6:42 a.m. and was arrested.
She was charged with murder and taken to the Caldwell County Jail.