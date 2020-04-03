CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday gave his daily COVID-19 briefing from McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, the state's largest alternative care site for novel coronavirus patients.
Pritzker said McCormick Place was transformed in five days to create the health care facility. It currently includes 500 beds and 14 nursing stations, and Pritzker said it will have 3,000 beds by the end of the month.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 8,904 since testing began. The IDPH also reported 53 new deaths in the state Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois to 210.
The new field hospital is meant to help relieve city hospitals facing continued increases in COVID-19 cases. He said if no patient ends up at McCormick Place, "then we will have done our job," but the state is preparing for the worst and continuing to provide personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Pritzker said medical professionals are ready to staff the facility's first 500 beds, and it will not affect staffing at other hospitals.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.