SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' governor has called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas.
About 500 people seeking asylum in the United States have been transported from the border to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott since the end of August.
Thousands have also been shipped to New York City and Washington, D.C., Democratic-led cities serving as sanctuaries for immigrants.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the emergency declaration he signed Wednesday will speed up procurement of necessary services.
Pritzker said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending busloads of migrants in the U.S. legally seeking asylum, without notice and attempts to communicate with Texas officials go unheeded.
