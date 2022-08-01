Gov. J.B. Pritzker has declared the monkeypox virus a public health emergency in Illinois.
Pritzker on Monday announced that he is declaring a state of emergency to "expand the resources and coordination efforts of state agencies in responding to, treating, and preventing the spread of MPV."
"We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread," Pritzker said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "In Illinois, we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care."
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a May statement that monkeypox case clusters have included men who reported that they have sex with men, the CDC noted that anyone can catch monkeypox, regardless of sexual orientation.
Monkeypox is a rare disease, but the CDC is tracking an outbreak that has spread across multiple countries where the illness is not normally reported, including the United States. As of July 29, the CDC says 5,189 cases have been confirmed in the US in this outbreak. Click here to see the CDC's 2022 U.S. map and monkeypox case count.
The CDC says more than 99% of people who are infected with the type of monkeypox virus identified in the current outbreak are likely to survive. However, the illness can be dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, young children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding or people with a history of eczema, the CDC says.
The illness is not sexually transmitted. Public health experts say it usually spreads through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. "Anyone can get monkeypox if they have close personal contact with someone who has symptoms of monkeypox," the CDC says in an informational page answering frequently asked questions about the illness.
Symptoms include a rash that can look like blisters, pimples or open sores, and another way the disease can spread by touching unwashed clothing or linins that were previously worn or touched by someone who has the illness. Click here for more information from the CDC about monkeypox, including symptoms to watch out door, and information on prevention, treatment and vaccination.
The Illinois Department of Public Health last week announced the prioritization for the first dose of the monkeypox vaccine. Because the state has a limited supply of that vaccine, IDPH says it is prioritizing people who are in certain elevated risk categories.
As of July 28, IDPH said 401 cases of confirmed or probable monkeypox had been reported in Illinois, 85% of which were reported in the city of Chicago.
In a news release about the public health emergency declaration, the state says it has received more than 7,000 vaccine doses from the federal government, and 13,000 more doses are expected to arrive in the near future.
The state says the public health emergency declaration allows IDPH to expand its vaccine and testing capacity with help from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and through state and federal recovery and assistance funding. The proclamation will also help ease the logistical and transportation challenges of getting monkeypox vaccines to the communities most impacted by the outbreak.
“A comprehensive and swift response is key when containing a disease outbreak,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement included in the news release. “These measures will allow the state to deploy all our resources in fighting this disease and will open efficient lines of communication and cooperation across state lines, an essential step in tracking monkeypox and improving tools and processes to prevent and address it.”