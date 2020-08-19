CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Housing Development Authority has extended the deadline for Illinois renters to apply for aid by one week, Aug. 28 at 12 p.m. due to those impacted by storms last Monday.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker says landlords will be given an additional two days, through Aug. 30, to complete their portion of the application. The Emergency Rental Assistance program provides $5,000 to eligible tenants who have seen their household income shrink because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With over 750,000 Illinoisans losing power as a result of the strong derecho that swept across northern Illinois a week ago, it’s important we provide additional time to file and complete application for assistance," said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. "I am pleased to extend the deadline as there were many renters and landlords without power for nearly a week, which negatively impacted their ability to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance program.”
For an application to be considered complete, Pritzker says landlords are required to submit additional documentation before their application period closes on Aug. 30.
Pritzker also recommends renters notify their landlords that they applied for assistance under the Emergency Rental Assistance program and that they will receive an email from the IHDA inviting them to submit required documentation.
Renters affected by the storms, or those needing help with the application process, should reach out to one of the 62 Community and Outreach Assistance organizations with which IHDA has partnered.
You can find these organizations on the 'resources' page on the IHDA website.
For more help, applicants may also contact IHDA’s call center at: (312) 883-2720, or toll-free at: (888) 252-1119. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, please contact Navicore Solutions for free assistance at: (877) 274-4309 (TTY).
Extension of the ERA program will not affect or delay the launch of the Emergency Mortgage Assistance program on August 24, 2020.