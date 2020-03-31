SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is extending his stay at home order and keeping schools closed through April 30, as the state's COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 937 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 26 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus disease. That brings the total number of cases in the state since the outbreak began to 5,994 and 99 total deaths.
Pritzker originally closed schools, restaurants and bars in the state on March 13, and he issued the stay at home order on March 20. The order was set to end on April 7, but it will now be in place through the end of April.
Speaking during his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, the governor said schools will transition from "act of God" days to remote learning days, and no school days will need to be made up. He said grades will be used as feedback — not an instrument for compliance.
Pritzker said each school district will create its own remote learning plan based on its local resources and needs, using a mix of digital and non-digital methods. The state school board will work with districts to provide guidance for educators and support for students.
Speaking about resources available to care for COVID-19 patients, Pritzker said as of March 30, 41% of adult intensive care unit beds are empty across Illinois — representing a 2-percentage point decrease over the course of a week. He said 68% of ventilators are available across the state, which represents a 4-percentage point drop in a week's time. The governor's office notes that about 35% of ICU beds in Illinois are currently occupied by coronavirus patients, and the state is working to increase capacity to prepare for the sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations that is expected in the coming weeks.
Regarding correctional facilities, Pritzker said all prison staff have to wear personal protective equipment. This, after officials on Monday announced the death of a patient at Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet, Illinois. IDPH Director Dr. Ngoze Ezike on Monday said 12 other inmates had been hospitalized, 77 other inmates and 11 staff members showed COVID-19 symptoms.
Tuesday, Pritzker said case files for low-risk inmates are being reviewed for possible early release. He said the priority is to keep the community safe.
Illinoisans who have qustions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline, 1-800-889-3931. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
