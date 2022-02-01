Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is authorizing a disaster proclamation ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the entire state.
As part of the declaration, Pritzker activated about 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to aid in the response to heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions expected in the next several days. Pritzker says he is directing the state's emergency management agency to coordinate a statewide response, and the Illinois Department of Transportation has 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow and treat roads, as well as to respond to weather-related emergencies. Additionally, Illinois State Police troopers will be patrolling to help stranded drivers.
The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday issued a news release warning the public that the storm is expected to cause dangerous travel conditions starting Tuesday night and continuing for several days. IDOT warns that periods of heavy snow, rain, ice, high winds and bitter cold are expected throughout Illinois, “leading to a likelihood of whiteout conditions and roads that will be impassable in the hardest-hit regions.”
In the Local 6 area, IDOT says “significant ice and sleet accumulations are possible in much of southern Illinois, creating extremely slippery surfaces and slick conditions.”
In a news conference announcing the disaster proclamation, Pritzker said southern Illinois is also expected to be impacted by significant rainfall.
“Heavy rain in southern Illinois could lead to a risk of flooding,” Pritzker said.
In central Illinois, snow totals between 6 and 20 inches are expected along the Interstate 55, 57, 70 and 72 corridors, IDOT says. The highest snowfall amounts are expected in the e Springfield, Bloomington, Champaign areas, the transportation department says, and as far north as Kankakee. The Chicago area is expected to get anywhere from trace accumulations to a foot of snow.
“The Illinois Department of Transportation spends the entire year preparing for snow-and-ice season and is ready to respond around the clock to this significant weather event, but clearly the public needs to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and postpone all unnecessary travel,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “Always remember, during extreme weather, the safest option is to stay home. If you must be on the roads, please be prepared for the real possibility of becoming stranded if you are unable to make it to your destination."
If travel is unavoidable, IDOT offers the following advice:
- Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.
- Make sure your gas tank is full.
- Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle. Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.
- Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.
- Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency.
- If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.
- Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency ahead of the same winter storm. Parson has also activated the National Guard in Missouri to help with storm response efforts. Click here for more details.
Winter storm warnings have been issued for the entire Local 6 area. The winter storm is expected to impact our region Wednesday night into Thursday. Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren says the warning could later change to an ice storm warning, but the impacts are the same.
Download the document below to read Pritzker's disaster proclamation.