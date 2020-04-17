CHICAGO, IL - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says all Illinois schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 school year.
Pritzker made the announcement on Friday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Addressing students impacted by the decision, Pritzker assured them that this is a learning experience. "This is a very strange moment that you're living in. Your parents and I didn't experience something like this when we were kids, but I can tell you for sure: The hard things we lived through, we learned from. And you're going to learn from this," Pritzker said.
The governor said remote learning days will continue for students, and that he has continued working with the state school board to give school districts the flexibility they need to address the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Illinois will received about $569 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools, which the governor's office says can be used to get students technology and internet access for remote learning, assist schools in providing meals and help teachers develop remote instruction skills.
The CARES Act funding each school district will receive will be proportional to the number of low-income students in each district, the governor's office says. The Illinois State Board of Education also will receive CARES Act funding as a state agency.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,842 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 27,575. The IDPH also announced 62 new coronvirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of lives lost in the state to 1,134.