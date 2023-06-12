Book bans are on the rise in the United States, a report from free speech organization PEN America published in April shows. In Illinois, a bill signed into law Monday aims to prevent the practice in the state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB 2789 into law Monday at the Harold Washington Library in Chicago. The measure aims to protect libraries' freedom to acquire books and other materials without outside limitation. Under the new law, libraries must adopt the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights to be eligible for state funded grants.
In part, the Library Bill of Rights states: "Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation."
"Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval," it states, and "Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment."
As an alternative to that guiding document, the law says the state librarian and the Illinois State Library can develop their own written declaration regarding the matter.
In its report, PEN America found 1,477 instances of individual book bans during the first half of the 2022-2023 school year. Those bans affected 874 unique titles, which the organization says was an increase of 28% from the previous six months. "That is more instances of book banning than recorded in either the first or second half of the 2021-22 school year," the report states. "Over this six-month timeline, the total instances of book bans affected over 800 titles; this equates to over 100 titles removed from student access each month."
The states where bans were most prevalent include another of our Local 6 states, Missouri, as well as Texas, Florida, Utah and South Carolina. Between July and December 2022, PEN America recorded individual book bans in 12 school districts in Missouri, with 315 books banned. The organization recorded no bans in Illinois or Kentucky, but it did find four bans in Tennessee.
In Missouri, the bans followed the enactment of a new state law banning books deemed "sexually explicit" from school libraries. According to an article in Education Week, some of the titles removed after the law went into effect included "The Children's Bible" and graphic novel adaptations of works by William Shakespeare and Mark Twain, among others. PEN America characterizes Missouri's definition of "explicit sexual material" as sweeping and "applying to any visual depiction of a range of physical attributes or acts." That measure is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which claims the law violates students' First Amendment rights.
A news release from Pritzker's office characterizes the recent wave of book bans in other states as "a nationwide rise in extremists targeting literature, libraries, and books in an effort to censor the material students need to thrive in the classroom," and says "Targeted books cover a wide range of categories and predominantly consists of stories by and about People of Color and the LGBTQ+ community."
“Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it,” Pritzker says in a statement. “Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next. Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn. In Illinois, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty.”
The measure was originally filed in the state House of Representatives by Rep. Anne Stava-Murray of Downers Grove.
"I believe in an Illinois where children are not lied to — in which they are free to learn and explore, and in which everyone is equally free to speak and to be heard when they share their stories and unique lived experiences,” Stava-Murray says in a statement of her own. “The books in our libraries should be chosen by librarians, not extremist politicians. Other states may choose to embrace prejudice and divisive ideologies, but our state is going in a better direction.”
To read PEN America's report, "Banned in the USA: State Laws Supercharge Book Suppression in Schools," visit pen.org. To rad the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights, visit ala.org.