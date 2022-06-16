Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed two bills aiming to make it easier for sexual assault victims to access medical care and legal assistance.
The governor signed into law House Bill 5441, which changes the state's criminal code to make it clear that people cannot consent to sexual activity while intoxicated, regardless of whether an assailant give the victim the intoxicating substance.
Pritzker also signed Senate Bill 3023, which doubles the window of time when victims can access care and extends access to victims who were unable to receive care in the first few months after an assault.
The governor's office says HB 5441 provides that accused assailants and abusers know or reasonably should have known that a victim was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol. The purpose is to give prosecutors a clearer path to prosecute sexual assaults committed against victims who were impaired. "Many sexual assault cases are thrown out due to negative perceptions around voluntary drinking or drug use, preventing victims from seeking justice against their attacker," a news release from Pritzker's office explains. The release says the issue was brought to the attention of State Rep. Mark Walker of Chicago by a woman who was sexually assaulted at 18 years old while she was inebriated. The victim was told the case likely could not be prosecuted because she was intoxicated.
The woman, Kaylyn Ahn, testified in support of the bill before legislators before the bill's passage, and she was present when Pritzker signed the measure into law Thursday. "I am telling my story because my pain is not an individual loss but a systemic failure of a legal system that has time and again failed to protect us,” Ahn said. “No matter what you were wearing, what you were drinking, or whether you were in a relationship with them, rape is never your fault. In signing this bill, we are listening to the power of survivors."
SB 3023 allows victims to access care under the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act for 180 days. It guarantees access to a trained medical forensic examiner and other medical staff trained to provide the best care for sexual assault victims. The measure also lets victims decline to bill the costs of emergency care to their health insurance provider if they aren't the primary policy holder. The goal is to help victims of abuse or assault at the hands of a partner or family member on the same insurance policy to receive services confidentially and avoid further danger from an abuser.
“We cannot have a justice system that re-traumatizes those forced to utilize it,” Pritzker said Thursday. “To survivors in our state: There are no words to lessen the unimaginable trauma and pain you’ve been through. I want you to know that your Governor hears you. When you speak out, our systems will respond. It is our responsibility to give you the autonomy and justice that you deserve.”