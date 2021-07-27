Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a package of bills Tuesday aimed at advancing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in Illinois.
"In our continued efforts to shape a safer and more inclusive Illinois, my administration is on a mission to lift up and empower those who too often have been overlooked or forgotten. This afternoon, the state of Illinois is taking another step to advance our mission," Pritzker said.
Pritzker signed four bills into law Tuesday:
— HB 3709, which will expand infertility treatment coverage for LGBTQ+ families and single parents. The measure also reduces wait times for women age 35 and older.
— SB 139, which creates a process people can use to correct gendered language on marriage certificates.
— HB 2590, which creates a uniform standard county clerks must abide by for name changes on marriage certificates.
— HB 1063, which decriminalizes the transmission of HIV.
HB 1063 goes into effect immediately, as does the uniform standard for name changes.
MORE DETAILS: Illinois governor signs bill repealing state statute criminalizing HIV transmission
The laws involving requesting new marriage certificates and infertility treatment go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.