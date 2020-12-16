LOUISVILLE, KY — A bipartisan group of Kentucky State Representatives prefiled several pro-LGBTQ bills for the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly - including the first "Statewide Fairness Law" and the "HEROES Act," which would restore state veterans' benefits to some LGBTQ ex-service members.
The Fairness Campaign — based in Louisville, Kentucky — says the "Statewide Fairness Laws" would add sexual orientation and gender identity to state discrimination protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations.
The laws were prefiled separately as Bill Request 990 by Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) and Bill Request 836 by Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell), who makes history as the first House Republican to take the lead on LGBTQ discrimination protections.
"Justice Gorsuch, writing for the Supreme Court, has made it clear: ’It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating...based on sex,'" says Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell). "These are immutable characteristics that deserve equal protection under Kentucky law. It is entirely possible to live in a society where religious liberty and LGBTQ rights exist—the Constitution commands it."
This year, Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) and Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams (R-Louisville) became the first bipartisan team to co-introduce a "Statewide Fairness Law" in the Kentucky General Assembly.
Additionally, the "HEROES Act," which stands for "Honoring Equal Rights Of Ex-Servicemembers," would restore several state veterans' benefits to LGBTQ former servicemembers who were discharged under the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy or due to their sexual orientation or gender identity at any time.
This is the second year Rep. Minter has introduced the measure, prefiled as Bill Request 859.
"After 21 years of working to enact LGBTQ rights in Bowling Green, I'm proud to continue the movement by introducing the 'Statewide Fairness Law,' which would protect LGBTQ Kentuckians from discrimination, and the 'Honoring Equal Rights Of Ex-Servicemembers (HEROES) Act,' which would send a clear message that all of our veterans matter, regardless of who they are or who they love," Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) said.
Additionally, two bipartisan bills to ban the deadly anti-LGBTQ practice of "conversion therapy" were prefiled in August 2020 and heard in an interim joint committee as the "Youth Mental Health Protection Act." These are also known as Bill Request 216, prefiled by Senator Alice Forgy Kerr (R-Lexington) and Bill Request 99, prefiled by Rep. Willner and Rep. Banta.
The Fairness Campaign says these two bill requests mark the most pro-LGBTQ laws prefiled in the Kentucky General Assembly in recent history.
The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County is padding efforts to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination in state law. The Supreme Court ruled that protections from the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extend to people who are discriminated against in the workplace based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Fairness Campaign says 20 Kentucky municipalities have already approved local "Fairness Ordinances," which mirror the "Statewide Fairness Law." The campaign says combined, these ordinances cover nearly one-third of the commonwealth.