WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation's capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America.
The March for Life, for decades an annual protest against abortion, was held as the Supreme Court has indicated it will allow states to impose tighter restrictions on abortion with a ruling in the coming months - and possibly overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.
"It doesn't feel real. There's so much hope and vibrancy and happiness and joy at this thing," said Jordan Moorman of Cincinnati. "I really do believe that we're in a post-Roe generation."
The rally, held one day before the 49th anniversary of the Roe decision, is taking place amid a COVID-19 surge that limited turnout at the National Mall.
Some abortion opponents posted on the event's Facebook page that they will not attend because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for people going to restaurants and other places in the District of Columbia.
Still, the rally drew a crowd of thousands on a sunny but frigid day, with a heavy contingent of young people and students bused in by schools and church groups.
The mood was overwhelmingly optimistic, with many treating the end of Roe v Wade as an inevitability.
"In the coming months, we anticipate a monumental decision from the Supreme Court," said Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow, adding, "As we stand one step closer to saving the unborn and I encourage you to keep marching, keep advocating, keep praying, keep fighting because ultimately we will prevail."
After the rally, the crowd marched to the Supreme Court with chants that included: "We love babies, yes we do. We love babies, how ‘bout you?" and "Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go!"
Abortion rights groups worry that at least 26 states are in line to further limit abortion access if Roe is weakened or overturned.
In December, the court indicated in a major case that it would uphold a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and allow states to ban abortion even earlier. The Mississippi case directly challenges Roe.
Courts have also dealt Texas abortion providers a string of defeats over efforts to block a law that since September has banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.
Another loss for Texas clinics came Thursday, when the Supreme Court refused to speed up the ongoing challenge over the law, which providers say is now likely to stay in effect for the foreseeable future.