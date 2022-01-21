After a wave of clergy abuse was reported in the early 2000s, movies, documentaries and TV series have been made to tackle the subject.
The issue of sexual abuse of children by priests is a problem that has beset the church for decades and resulted in many criminal investigations, thousands of lawsuits and bankruptcy filings by numerous dioceses.
Documentary director Robert Greene knew that his approach to the subject had to be different.
"What the film is really about is living with this trauma every single day, and I don't think we've seen that enough. I don't think we've seen what it means to live with it and beyond that what it means to do something about it," he told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
His approach was to film six men trying to heal through drama therapy which uses theater techniques to promote mental health.
"We worked together with the six men, all who were abused by priests as children, sexually abused by priests and mostly in the Kansas City, Missouri area, and we work with them and Monica Phinney, a drama therapist and some other creative folks to come to together to create scenes about the rituals of power and about memories and nightmares and other things in order to approach this topic in a completely different way," explained Greene.
Michael Sandridge, one of the film's subjects and consultants said that from his point of view drama therapy served as an influence and structure to the film.
"But as far as therapy per se, a drama therapist cannot handle an abused person in therapy," he explained.
Greene said, "It's very important what Michael (Sandridge) is saying about, 'She wasn't our therapist' because, you know, in therapy, you don't edit, right? In therapy you don't go through the process of speaking your mind, going through what you need to go through, and then later you cut that into scenes that become a movie. It turns out, I think in some ways, the editing process was the most therapeutic for us. It was all six guys were intimately involved in the editing, and we would go back and forth and really craft this thing together."
Sandridge, who was abused by a Catholic priest during his childhood, said he would like to "have the churches stop playing around with this" and he would like the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse abolished.
"And as far as getting over it, you never get over it," he said. "You get through it. And that's the way I look at it, and I think each guy helped each other get through something."
"Procession" is currently streaming on Netflix.