PADUCAH — Here's something you definitely don't see every day — a pile of sand inside Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.
By the end of the weekend, all this sand will be used to create a sculpture.
A crew spent the day Friday placing around 20 tons of sand into the center court area.
They'll start sculpting around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Four people will be working on the masterpiece. The entire process will take about three days, and you're asked to go out to the mall Saturday to watch them work.
"Come down here and check it out. Everyone has seen sand sculptors, and it's going to be magnificent. Everybody has seen them on TV and Facebook, but there is really nothing like seeing them live," professional sand sculptor Matt Long says.
The goal is for the sculpture to be up for 12 weeks.
Once the artists are finished, they'll spray a special mixture on the sculpture to help it stay up.