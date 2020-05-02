Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will not be providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Saturday, May 2.
Starting on Sunday, May 3, WPSD Local 6 will be moving his daily conference to digital channel 6.3.
Channel 6.3 is available on most cable and satellite systems in western Kentucky and surrounding states.
Go to https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/programming/ to see how you can tune-in and watch on your television set.
As always we will continue to stream the daily briefing on WPSDLocal6.com and our WPSD Facebook fan page.
Dr. Phil will resume its 4 p.m. time slot on Monday, May 4th. WPSD Local 6 at 5 p.m. follows Dr. Phil.