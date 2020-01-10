METROPOLIS, IL — Project Hope Humane Society is gearing up for heavy rain.
The no-kill shelter has been in the same building on West 10th Street for more than two decades.
The building is deteriorating, with cracked ceilings and a leaky roof.
Project Hope has some funding to make repairs, but that means the dogs there will have to be temporarily placed in foster homes.
The building is around 50 years old.
Shelter manager Katie Parker has housed and helped thousands of animals over the past 23 years.
"It's still serving it's purpose right now, but it's not going to last that much longer," said Parker.
There are dogs in old and worn-down cages inside the building, but that is not the worst of it.
"Our walls, we have a lot of termite damage that was here long, I think, before we even moved in," said Parker.
"We've got leaks in the roof, along one of our back walls does leak every time it rains hard. We've got damage to windows, damage to the roofs, things like that."
The shelter was able to get a new room to keep all of the cats, but the dogs' side is still pretty rough.
The shelter needs to make the repairs before spring.
The entire area for the dogs will need to be taken down, which means the dogs will need foster homes.
The construction would likely take the entire spring, which means taking in new dogs could be out of the question.
"We have a small kennel area outside that we could put some of the bigger dogs, but the old dogs, the puppies, the small dogs we would have to find foster homes for, if people were willing to bring them into their home for a period of months, or however long it would take to do that," said Parker.
Parker said the shelter is interested in moving into the building across the street.
"We've all kind of dreamed about the right across the street from us, which used to belong to Little Tractor," said Parker. "It's huge, and if we were able to get a building like that, not only would it fix all of our repair problems, but we could take far more animals than we could even hold right now."
The no-kill shelter turns away about 50 animals a month when it reaches capacity.
Parker said during construction that number would go up.
The manager said you can apply to foster a dog now, giving the shelter a smoother transition in the coming months.
To learn more about the application process, you can call or email the animal shelter.