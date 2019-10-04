MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's very likely you've met someone who is struggling to eat every day but you've never known about it. Food insecurity knows no race, gender or age. Project Pomona wants to give the thousands of food insecure people in McCracken County one day where they won't have to worry about where their next meal.
That's happening at 5 p.m. Saturday in multiple locations around the area.
Active Day of Paducah is one of those locations. Administrator Stacy Bertrand said many adults they serve at the adult day center fall in the demographic of being food insecure.
"What we hope to see is anyone who is human and anyone who is hungry, no question asked," said Bertrand.
Riverside Wholesale Florist is also a place you probably don't expect to be serving free meals, but Clay Smith said they had to help serve healthy and free meals.
"It's heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking, and I can't. I can't imagine," Smith said. "You know they say one out of every five people you come into contact with is hungry and you'll never know it."
Just like someone who may need a meal comes in different packages so do those who want to help.
You can get a free meal in these places — no questions asked — around McCracken County starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, until food runs out.
Here's the full list of locations:
— McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington Street
— Paducah LGBT Welcome Center, 413 Broadway Street
— Active Day of Paducah, 2005 Broadway Street
— Mellow Mushroom, 3121 Broadway Street
— Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Drive
— Infinite Collectibles, 3233 Clark's River Road
— Face Covenant, 1526 Park Avenue
— Riverside Wholesale Florist, 1029 S. 6th Street