A crisis counseling program created with state grant money to help west Kentucky tornado survivors will end at the end of the year, but partner agency Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it will continue providing services to survivors.
Patrick Kerr with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says the Project Recovery program in the Local 6 area will end at the end of December. Kerr says Four Rivers used the grant it received to hire additional clinicians, set up support groups and go door to door immediately after the December 2021 tornado outbreak to provide people with immediate counseling and support.
Kerr says the grant funded the program for one year.
While the program itself is ending, Kerr says services are not.
"Although the grant funding is coming to a close and 'Project Recovery' will be ending, Four Rivers Behavioral Health has maintained the additional staff and we will still provide services in the area through our regular Mayfield office, our Paducah office and in Murray," he explains. "Anyone at anytime can contact us for trauma care, support groups, etc. It’s just that the state program specifically designed for that is coming to a close."
Four Rivers was not the only agency to receive state funding for Project Recovery activities. "Services will remain available from us as well as most other agencies who were included — like those in Eastern Kentucky," Kerr says. Eastern Kentucky agencies also partnered for Project Recovery programs after the region was devastated by historic flooding this past summer.
For folks in western Kentucky, Kerr stresses that while the grant funding Four Rivers received is ending, the agency will continue to provide services.
"We are encouraging the support groups we have formed to continue even though we may not have as active a role to play in certain situations, but the end result is services will not go away and, as always, are available at our offices, 24 hour crisis line, etc.," Kerr says.
For more information about Four Rivers Behavioral Health, visit 4rbh.org.