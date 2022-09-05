FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The intersection of two state highways in Franklin County, Illinois, will be closed to all traffic for 19 days starting Tuesday, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says.
The EMA says the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close the intersection of Illinois 149 and Illinois 184 in Franklin County starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A marked detour with message boards and traffic control devices will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone, the EMA says.
The closure will allow a new roundabout to be constructed at the intersection.
If the project proceeds on schedule, the road is expected to reopen on Sept. 24.