PADUCAH — Prominent local attorney Mark Bryant of the Bryant Law Center said the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devastating.
"Historically, she was so important to women's rights in America, and just, she was a person who was more interested in helping the little people as opposed to the big corporations, the insurance companies," Bryant said.
Bryant, as well as other attorneys and legal scholars, anticipates a battle in Congress should President Donald Trump announce a replacement. That's a vote Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday night that he would bring to the Senate floor.
"And I know we're going to have a huge fight in the United States Senate now to fight what McConnell said four years ago when Merrick Garland was nominated in the last year of the Obama administration, and McConnell said 'We can't do this' because we need to let the voters decide. And I know now what McConnell's going to do. He's going to jump in there and try to appoint some right wing conservative that'll take care of insurance companies, take care of big businesses and won't care about us little people any longer," Bryant said.
Asked if the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade landmark decision is at risk of being overturned, Bryant said that's a real possibility.
"It would just allow the rich people to send their kids over to Europe and have abortions. So, it just means that poor people can't get abortions anymore. And, I don't like abortions, you know. It makes me very, very sad when people do that, but I know that the people of means are still going to be able to do it, and they're going to do it."
Bryant also said he's fearful that an inexperienced individual would be appointed by Trump, and he pleads with Republicans on Capitol Hill to encourage lawmakers to wait to vote on a nominee appointed after the election.
"And it really does trouble me to know that there's a very good chance that we're going to have a new Supreme Court Justice, possibly Ted Cruz appointed in the next few days. And I hope Mitt Romney and some of these other people that really care about America wait until the election to make a decision as to who the next Supreme Court Justice is going to be, because Ruth Bader Ginsburg was just a fantastic justice. She cared about so many people — especially about women's rights in America," Bryant said.
Bryant added that he enjoyed reading Ginsburg's decisions over the decades she served on the court.
"And I just hope that some people care enough about America to take McConnell at his word the last time this happened and say, 'Let's wait until the next president comes along.' Because I don't believe the next president will appoint a conservative person that cares nothing about little people and only cares about corporations and rich people. I'm really, really upset about it. I thought Ginsburg was just a great justice. I don't know what's going to happen, but I fear the worst," Bryant said.