Gantenerumab was a promising new drug in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, but it failed to help people at high risk of memory loss from Alzheimer's — or those who were in the early stages of the disease, according to data from clinical trials.
Gantenerumab is part of a class of injected drugs designed to remove sticky protein pieces called Beta Amyloid from the brain. A buildup of those pieces is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.
The drug company says this particular drug appeared to remove less of the protein pieces than expected and clinical trials showed that it didn't significantly improve brain function and memory. Based on these results, all Gantenerumab studies will be stopped.
Maria Carrillo, Chief Science Officer, Alzheimer's Association. "I think there is a silver lining. The drug didn't meet its primary endpoint and that is disappointing but it did actually help us understand more about this particular strategy."
Despite the disappointing results, there's still hope for the Beta Amyloid removal strategy. According to Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Association Maria Carrillo, there are other Beta Amyloid-reducing drugs being tested.
Carrillo says, "This is an incredibly exciting time for this particular strategy, but there are so many other strategies coming up right behind it."
Another drug — Aduhelm — was approved for treatment of Alzheimer's disease by the US Food and Drug Administration over the summer, despite a lack of support from the agency's independent advisors.