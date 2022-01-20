MAYFIELD, KY — The assessment date for properties in Graves County has been extended to account for property damage caused by the Dec. 10 tornado and storms.
Graves County Property Valuation Administrator Howel Carr says it’s important for residents and business owners to report their storm damage so their assessment can be adjusted for the coming tax roll.
The reporting process is simple. All you need is your name and address.
Carr says if you have a prior estimate, he will take it into account, and pictures of the damage are also helpful.
To report damage, call 270-247-3301 or visit the office at 1102 Paris Road, Suite 2.
Property taxes are based on the value of the property on the land.
So, when the property value goes down, you, the owner, don't owe as much.
While lower property tax for owners sounds ideal, that means less tax revenue for the city of Mayfield.
Revenue from property taxes goes to tax districts like libraries and police departments.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says it will impact the school district most.
“Every dollar of property tax that the city collects, we are actually collecting 78% of that for our Mayfield City School System,” says O’Nan.
They don’t know exact figures but O'Nan says they are projecting this loss and said they're prepared.
“We already had some things in mind, before the tornado, that could bring in more revenue for the city. We haven't acted on them totally yet, but we look forward to doing that late spring, early summer,” says O’Nan.
She believes that the lowering tax revenue will only be a momentary setback, saying, “We certainly hope that with the rebuilding process — we're very hopeful about that — we certainly hope that those property taxes won't stay down for long.”