MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Property taxes help finance vital government services like your local police department or your child's education. McCracken County is finally seeing its fair share of property tax coming in after new leadership revealed millions of dollars in taxable property.
So far, the McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office found the value of properties in our area went up by $208 million.
Property assessors have only reassessed 16% of the county. PVA Bill Dunn said it will take years to determine what each property is really worth.
A letter alerting you that your property value has gone up may soon find its way to many homeowners in the county and the city.
"I wanted to make sure everyone knew exactly what we were doing," Dunn said.
So far, 3,470 properties have increased in value, and 1,326 dropped in value.
"I have a sticky on my wall that says the average last inspection date," Dunn said. "Some of the average last inspection dates are over 20 years old."
The bulk of the properties that dropped in value are from homes purchased during the 2008 recession.
"Those homes haven't been reassessed since then," Dunn said. "Some of those homes have been reduced in their assessment, because they over-paid in the peak."
The biggest indicator of property value going up is the property's size.
"If you believe we have the size of your home incorrect, you absolutely need to contact us and have us re-measure the home," Dunn said.
Assessors don't enter your home unless you invite them. There may be something they can't see from outside that could impact value.
"I'm not talking about carpet and paint," Dunn said. "I'm talking significant, like you have some structural problems, things that will affect the value of your home."
There is now 84% of the county left to reassess, and big changes will come with that. If you receive a tax assessment that you don't agree with, the first step is to call the PVA office. Almost 900 people have already received their assessment increase letter. About 1,000 more letters will be going out in April.
The deadline to appeal your assessment is May 18, 2020.