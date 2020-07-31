LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES — A local elected leader's interest in bringing a proposed national statuary garden to Land Between the Lakes is stirring up controversy.
With an executive order issued earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced a task force to create a National Garden of American Heroes.
The president announced the order during a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore, at a time when Confederate statues and other controversial monuments have been formally removed or, in other cases, torn down by protesters amid anti-racism protests cross the country. The executive order states: "To destroy a monument is to desecrate our common inheritance. In recent weeks, in the midst of protests across America, many monuments have been vandalized or destroyed."
"My Administration will not abide an assault on our collective national memory," the order reads. "In the face of such acts of destruction, it is our responsibility as Americans to stand strong against this violence, and to peacefully transmit our great national story to future generations through newly commissioned monuments to American heroes.
In a letter to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes says he wants to bring that garden to Land Between the Lakes. But, the letter does not indicate where it would be located in the national recreation area.
Members of the community have mixed feelings about the idea.
In response to a post on WPSD's Facebook fan page, a majority of commenters said they disagreed that the statuary garden should go in LBL.
"No. Commercialism would follow and its natural beauty would suffer," wrote Tracy Leslie.
Wesley Dale said, "I believe that goes against any and all agreements made when LBL was taken from families."
Dale's comment refers to when families were forced to leave the land that now makes up Land Between the Lakes for the creation of the national recreation area.
While Calloway County borders LBL, the recreation area is actually in the county. It is partly in Lyon County, however, and Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White said he also disagrees with the proposal to place the National Garden of American Heroes there.
"Well, too much commercialization is number one. People are tearing down monuments all across America right now; why would we build more here?" said White. "Tear down our own beautiful landscape in order to put them? So, I think it's best we find a different location."
However, others agreed with Imes.
Scotty Reilly wrote, "It would bring more government funding to LBL where it can better be maintained."
Haley Howland said, "There's plenty of land there and it would bring even more tourism and revenue to nearby communities."
Imes listed 15 reasons for wanting the garden in LBL, describing why he believes its an ideal spot for the project. Among them, he said the federally owned recreation area includes many acres of undeveloped land. Click here to read Imes' letter in full.
An LBL spokesperson said he could not comment, because both the statuary garden and its placement in LBL are only proposed actions.
Local 6 called Imes several times for comment on his proposal. His secretary said she was not sure when he would be in the office Friday, and he did not return any of our calls.
The executive order says the garden should include statues of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.