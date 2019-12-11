SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Board of Education has submitted its proposed rules for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior.
The rules filed Tuesday seek to protect children and faculty from outbursts, but ban the use of prone restraint.
Prone restraint is the practice of physically restraining a student face-down. The proposed amendments would also ban supine restraint — in which the student is restrained face-up — except in emergency situations where there is an immediate threat of physical harm.
The rule changes would also ban the practice of isolating students in locked timeout rooms by themselves.
The rules were drafted in response to a report last month by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica that found that public schools were misusing timeout rooms. They will be open to public comment until Feb. 4.
