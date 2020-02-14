MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — In a little more than three months, the trial of accused Marshall County High School shooter Gabriel Parker will begin. Because of the publicity of the case, the trial will be held in Christian County, Kentucky. Before the trial begins, the prosecution and defense have to work out some details. They worked out some of those details on Friday during a hearing.
"I think everything is going to continue to go smoothly. You never know for certain, but we want to be prepared for anything that might come up," says Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust.
Foust, who is prosecuting the case, was given a deadline of March 12 to file evidence he plans to present, so the defense can review it. Foust says working things like that out now will help ensure a smooth trial.
"Things are going, the process is continuing as we want it to, because we don't want to see anything happen to delay that trial on June 1st," says Foust.
Parker's defense attorney, Tom Griffiths, will have an opportunity to review video that Foust plans to play in the trial. He says he won't know if he'll have an objection to the video until he sees it.
"We got a lot of that done, but as you can tell, we still have more that we have to iron out now," says Griffiths.
As for trying to reach a deal before the trial, Griffiths says he's not ruling anything out.
"My goal throughout this is to achieve a goal, a positive goal for my client," says Griffiths.
Both sides will have an opportunity to discuss the evidence submitted by the prosecution during a hearing on March 20. If the defense objects to any of the evidence, then another hearing will be held on March 31 to determine if it can be used or not. The trial is set to start on June 1 in Christian County.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.