LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- The prosecution in the case against accused murderer Jackie Doom is pushing for a change of venue.
It was one of several motions heard during his pretrial on Friday.
The judge in the case did not rule on the change of venue.
The request was made not by the defense, but by Commonwealth Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. She said she made the decision because of the media coverage surrounding the case.
Prosecutors previously filed a suppression motion to keep toxicology results and criminal records of the three victims from being released.
The three victims are January Stone, Robert Belt Jr., and Johnny Mallory.
Doom's attorney has previously said the three victims were known drug dealers and that they had dealt to Doom's pregnant wife.
Doom claims the drugs caused her to miscarriage.
His lawyer says that is what threw him into a rage, causing Doom to go to the victims' apartment in Grand River and fire dozens of rounds until they were dead.
Prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty.
As of now, no terms have been agreed upon. The trial is set for April 20.