KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says a police officer fatally shot last week at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her to death with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle.
Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, were shot on Dec. 29 while investigating a noise complaint regarding dogs barking in a parked car outside a Comfort Inn. Bailey remained hospitalized Monday and is “fighting for his life,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for 26-year-old Xandria Harris.
Rowe said during the hearing Monday that Harris' co-defendant, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, had his own gun when he first shot Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey in the head after Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic knocked on the pair’s hotel room door.
Rowe says Sullivan and Harris then disarmed Rittmanic and shot her with her own gun. He says the encounter was captured on Rittmanic’s body camera.
During Harris' bond hearing, Rowe said he intends to pursue federal death penalty charges against Harris and Sullivan.
