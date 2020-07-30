CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown. It's a decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.
Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced the decision Thursday after quietly re-investigating the case over the course of five months.
It was nearly six years ago that a grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson, the white police officer who shot Brown, a Black 18-year-old. Civil rights leaders and Brown’s mother had urged Bell, the county’s first Black prosecutor, to reopen the case after he took office in January 2019.
“My heart breaks” for Michael’s parents, Bell said during a news conference. “I know this is not the result they were looking for and that their pain will continue forever.”
Describing the announcement as “one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do,” Bell said that his office conducted a five-month review of witness statements, forensic reports and other evidence.
While Bell said his office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wilson committed murder or manslaughter when he shot Brown, the attorney said “our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson.”