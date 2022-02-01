CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A southeastern Missouri prosecutor has announced he plans to seek the death penalty for a man charged with killing another man last year by ramming him with his truck.
Stoddard County Attorney Russ Oliver on Monday filed his intent to seek death for Boyd Lippoldt, Oliver confirmed to Local 6.
Lippoldt, 44, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal actions, driving while intoxicated resulting in death and a drug possession count in the Nov. 5 death of 32-year-old Frank Morris.
Police have said Lippoldt intentionally struck Morris with his truck at the auto garage where Morris was working, then tried to cover up the crime. Investigators say in court documents that Lippoldt admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine when he rammed Morris.
The case has been moved to Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in an effort to avoid pretrial publicity.