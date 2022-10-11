ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A prosecutor has apologized to Adnan Syed and the family of Hae Min Lee after announcing that her office would not retry Syed for Lee’s 1999 killing.
Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said Tuesday that her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing.
Mosby said, “This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary." A Baltimore judge last month overturned Syed’s murder conviction and ordered the 41-year-old released from prison.
Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of “Serial” focused on the case.