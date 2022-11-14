NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election.
Federal prosecutors made the revelation in a letter to a judge Monday. That's after a review of evidence resulting from raids on his residence and law office in April 2021.
Prosecutors said a grand jury probe that led to the issuance of warrants that resulted in the seizure of Giuliani's electronic devices had concluded.
They said that based on information currently available, criminal charges would not be forthcoming.
Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello told The Associated Press the announcement can be called “total victory.”
More details: https://bit.ly/3AdQZLy