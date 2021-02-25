PADUCAH — Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged with murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Fort Campbell soldier Brittney Niecol Silvers.
Victor Everette Silvers is accused of shooting and killing Spc. Brittney Niecol Silvers on Oct. 14, 2018, at her home on the installation. She was assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, at the time of her death.
The soldier's family has said she was trying to escape a violent marriage from her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, and had filed for a restraining order against him before the shooting.
Victor Silvers is charged with premeditated first-degree murder. The penalty for that charge is either death or life in prison. Prosecutors announced Thursday night that Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen authorized and directed the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky to seek the death penalty in this case.
Silvers also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protection order, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of the use/carry/discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.