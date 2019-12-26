McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — As you continue to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, could someone you know walk away from your home with something they shouldn't?
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says it's not uncommon for them to investigate stolen items following a holiday get-together.
"You don't even want to think of a friend or a loved one that would do that, but you've got to understand what may or may not be going on in their lives and if you have some significant valuables as in jewelry, prescription medication- just put them out of sight out of mind," says Carter. "The message that I would relay is that I don't think that they're going to go in and search your home, but if it's laid out in plain view just obviously in the open, that's typically, and again historically, the incidence that we see arise from having folks in and out of your home."
If you're hoping to get your stuff back, Carter says your best bet is to document everything. With the new year just days away, he says now is the perfect time to start logging.
Just remember: ACT Now!
A: Assess each item for unique features such as scratches, discoloration, and markings.
C: Catalog on an inventory sheet.
T: Take pictures, including serial numbers
Save all the information either in your phone, an email, or a safe deposit box. That way, if something does happen, Carter says everything you need to give investigators is in one spot.
Click here for a copy of the 'ACT Now' step-by-step inventory form.