Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. Specifically, this Advisory covers the Purchase area of west Kentucky and all of southern Illinois along and south of a line stretching from Campbell Hill to Omaha Illinois. In the West Kentucky Pennyrile region, the advisory covers an area stretching from Uniontown and Calhoun, southward to Grand Rivers Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense fog will persist across the Purchase area of west Kentucky through midnight, then gradually work northward into southern Illinois and part of the West Kentucky Pennyrile through 2 am CST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&