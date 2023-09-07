Nearly 29 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to a 2020 report by Deloitte Access Economics.
College student can be especially vulnerable to developing these serious life threatening mental illnesses.
The transition to college isn’t always easy, and today’s students are at a greater risk than ever.
A November 2022 study found the chance of college students developing an eating disorder rose by 13% from 2013 to 2021.
According to Dr. Laura Doerr who is part of the eating disorder team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, about 70% of patients with eating disorders won’t actually seek treatment or will have barriers in terms of seeking treatment.
She says college can be especially hard on students as they may be away from family for the first time, planning their own meals, and trying to fit in with their peers. “Students who are competitive athletes are actually at higher risk so they may be entering the college sports arena and be dealing with some issues themselves as they start in that process.”
Doerr says parents can help protect their children from eating disorders by being a good role model by having a good relationship with yourself. Also watch for red flags. Signs someone may be struggling with disordered eating include headaches, dizziness, lack of energy, and difficulty sleeping.
She also says it’s critical to talk to your children. “About what they’re eating, how their energy level is, what they’re doing to help improve their health and nutrition I think those are the conversations we need to have as parents just to ensure that we’re keeping the lines of communication open.
Dr. Doerr says that if your child has already experienced an eating disorder before college, that it’s critical he or she continue treatment at the college level. Treatment can aid the transition and help them with all the change they’re facing with college.