PADUCAH — A few hours before someone vandalized a store at Kentucky Oaks Mall, a peaceful protest was held at Noble Park. Police say they have no reason to believe the vandalism was directly connected to the protest. Despite that, people in the community say it distracted from their message.
Sunday evening, demands for justice rang through the air. It was everything protesters wanted — to have their voices heard in a peaceful way.
Corbin Snardon, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP second vice president, said there are always people ready to take advantage of a situation.
"We saw that last night at Kentucky Oaks Mall, and that has nothing to do with the peaceful demonstration that went on yesterday," Snardon said.
A group of people vandalized Kentucky Oaks Mall property a few hours after the protest. Paducah police said there is not a direct connection to the protest.
"For those people who jump to conclusions, I would say slow your jumps. Slow down, and asses the situation," Snardon said.
One of Sunday's protesters said America needs to focus.
"Maybe people are getting more upset about the economic loss with the looting than they are with people's lives that are being taken," said Varetta Hurt, who has lived in Paducah for more than 40 years.
She said she doesn't support anyone looting, but wonders if people would be paying attention if wasn't happening.
"Nobody is saying anything. You don't get any attention until somebody is protesting or somebody starts looting. Otherwise, it's just another nameless figure," she said. "Three weeks, four weeks you don't even remember their name. People are tired. I'm tired."
Snardon agrees.
"What I encourage is: focus on the goal. The goal is justice. It's not vengeance, it's not revenge, but the goal is justice," he said.
Snardon and Hurt said right now everyone can help combat police brutality and racism by voting in the upcoming elections.