LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Protesters gathered outside the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday.
The protesters said they were there in response to McConnell’s statement following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Friday night, his office issued a statement that expressed mourning for Ginsburg's death, but also announced that President Donald Trump's nominee for her seat will receive a vote in the Senate.
People gathered on the street outside McConnell’s home with signs in support of Ginsburg. Some also called for justice in the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor — the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police arrived on scene to help prevent protesters from blocking traffic.