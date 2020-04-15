FRANKFORT, KY — During Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, protestors outside the building could be heard demanding that the governor reopen businesses that have been ordered to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Protestors could be heard chanting "USA" and "reopen Kentucky," as the governor announced seven more coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Of the demonstrators, Beshear said "Everybody should be able to express their opinion." But, regarding their plea to reopen businesses, he said "Folks, that would kill people. That would absolutely kill people. We know we're not to that point."
Beshear said he hoped the protestors were practicing social distancing.
The seven deaths confirmed Wednesday bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky to 122.
Beshear said 88 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive test results since testing began to 2,291. The governor said 412 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the virus, and 252 people are in intensive care units.
Earlier in the briefing, Beshear announced he will be working with the governors of Indiana and Ohio to create a plan to eventually ease restrictions and reopen the economy. He said that will have to be done thoughtfully to protect against a resurgence in cases.
Beshear said on Thursday he will announce additional testing opportunities in the state.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
