WASHINGTON, DC. VA (NBC News) — Protesters gathered in front of the White House on Saturday to call for an end to the violence in Sudan.
Fighting has continued in Sudan despite the extension of a fragile truce between the country’s two top generals.
In addition to chanting and drumming, protesters could be seen with signs which read “Shame on you United Nations” and “Stop killing civilians.”
Hundreds of American citizens have left Sudan by land, sea and air, according to statements from the State Department on Friday.
Around 16,000 American citizens were in the country before the violence broke out just over two weeks ago.
The White House released a statement highlighting that the U.S. Embassy in Sudan was temporarily suspending operations and saying that it is “working closely” with allies and partners.
The statement also noted that the violence is “unconscionable and it must stop.”