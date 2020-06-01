MAYFIELD, KY — About 100 people gathered outside the Graves County Courthouse Monday evening to protest the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
The protest began around 4:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse and moved to the side.
One speaker said although the gathering is beautiful, there has to be a plan of action for society to change for the better.
Mayfield police officers and Graves County deputies blocked off the streets where the protesters gathered. Firefighters also used their trucks to help block the road.
Sheriff Jon Hayden tells Local 6 he is not aware of any reports of damage at the peaceful event.
Earlier in the day, Graves County leaders released a statement condemning the actions that led to the death of Floyd. The statement says leaders acknowledge the public's right to protest peacefully. It also says if there were criminal conduct at a protest, it would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.