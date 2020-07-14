LOUISVILLE, KY — Several dozen protesters gathered outside a home that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently purchased.
Some of the protesters could be seen sitting in the front yard of the home, which is in Louisville's Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood. The protesters are calling on Cameron to charge three officers in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot dead in March when narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment.
The three officers who fired their weapons that night remain uncharged.
Cameron announced earlier this month that his office's investigation into the Taylor killing is still ongoing and asked the public to remain patient.