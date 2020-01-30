Protesting in front of McCracken County Courthouse over special prosecutor

PADUCAH -- Protesters were outside the McCracken County Courthouse Thursday morning.
They are asking for Christian County commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling to resign.
He is the special prosecutor in former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray's perjury trial.
Boling is facing controversy after writing a letter to then-governor Matt Bevin, advocating for a sex offender to be pardoned.
Dayton Jones was later pardoned and released from jail. Boling has now apologized for writing that letter.
The protesters say will they be back in Christian County on Friday to continue protesting against Boling.
