(WNBC) — New Yorkers are protesting the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.
According to the NYPD, Neely was homeless and threatened passengers on a subway train when a 24-year-old passenger put him in a headlock. An article by NBC News explains the headlock lasted 15 minutes.
Today, angry citizens protested outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York City.
One protester, Brett Daniels with the Amazon Labor Union, said Neely’s killing is a direct result of dehumanizing and abandoning homeless people or people experiencing mental health crises.
Another said Neely was “murdered because he was poor.”
They called for the killer to be charged. He’s been publicly identified as Marine veteran Daniel Penny, confirmed by a former senior law enforcement official to the news outlet insider. Officers questioned and released him from custody.
The medical examiner’s office ruled the case a homicide.