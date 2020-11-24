Normally the holiday season is a time to look back and reflect on the blessings that have been part of your life in the last year. For a lot of us, 2020 has been a year unlike any other with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people from working, going on vacation, and even getting to spend time with their families. That includes people at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
We are wanting to help bring some merriment to their Christmases, at a time when many facilities aren't able to allow visitors. With something a lot of you may be finalizing right now, Christmas cards.
Next week, we're launching a special series we've been working on called Cards of Comfort. When you're getting ready to send yours out this holiday season we're asking you to save one for people like Warren Hughes.
“I never worry about what's gonna happen tomorrow or anything because I’ve got today, right now so why worry about tomorrow?” Hughes said.
Hughes has done a lot in his 94 years, including hiking the Appalachian trail.
If you'd like to share Cards of Comfort send one of your family's Christmas cards to 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY 42001 - care of "Cards of Comfort." We'll be delivering to the people we introduce you to throughout next month ahead of Christmas.