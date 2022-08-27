PADUCAH — Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) will present Origin Story on Sept. 8, a discussion about the significance of comics within culture and history with artist and comic book creator Les Garner.
Garner began his professional art career at 19 in the independent comic book art markets, eventually adding airbrushing, commercial illustration, storyboarding and advertising to his resume. Having worked as a professional artist in a wide variety of fields since high school, he has built a set of skills that began with the traditional and evolved to the digital and 3D mediums as they became available outside of studios like ILM and Pixar. Garner, owner of Sixus1 Media, has also worked as a character designer, technical director, lead and production model and texture artist, and director.
Origin Story is geared toward West Kentucky Community and Technical College students, particularly visual communication and fine arts students at the college's PSAD. However, community members and regional comic and art enthusiasts are also encouraged to attend.
PSAD Program Coordinator Emily Esau said in addition to the in-person lecture, they will also livestream the discussion for those who can't attend and to give video production students an opportunity to learn how to livestream in a real-world setting.
Garner will lead the in-person discussion from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at PSAD's 2D and Graphic Design Building, located at 905 Harrison Street.
The livestream will be on the PSAD Facebook page and the WKCTC YouTube channel.
For more information about Les Garner's visit, contact Esau at emily.esau@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3905.