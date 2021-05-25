WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet next month in Geneva at the end of President Joe Biden's first international trip as president.
At the White House Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the face-to-face encounter will seek "to restore predictability and stability to the U.S. Russian relationship."
Psaki said the two will "discuss the full range of pressing issues," and will "spend a fair amount of time on strategic stability," including topics from arms control to Iran nuclear issues to Ukraine and Belarus.
Some Republicans, including Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, have criticized Biden's decision to meet with Putin, raising concerns about Russia's treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and tepid response to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Psaki pushed back against the criticism and said Biden saw the summit as “a moment of in-person diplomacy to convey areas where he has concern and look for areas of opportunity to work together."
During his campaign for the White House, Biden described Russia as the “biggest threat” to U.S. security and alliances, and he disparaged Trump for his cozy relationship with Putin.
Asked at the briefing whether the White House has any evidence that Russia was involved in the decision by Belarus to divert a passenger airplane to force it to land in order to arrest an opposition journalist Sunday, Psaki said the administration does not "have a belief that that is the case."
She said President Biden has asked his team "to develop appropriate options...to help hold the Lukashenko regime to account." Those options include sanctions, Psaki said.